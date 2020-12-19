Hello and welcome to the live blog for the day. In this blog, we shall bring to you the sporting updates of the world. So today we would once again have India vs Australia as the trending topic as the two teams pit their wits against each other on day three of the match. Prithvi Shaw was the one who emerged as the top trends on social media as he not only disappointed with the bat but also his bat. He dropped dolly while fielding and even while batting, Shaw's faulty technique resulted in his departure on the score of four runs. India vs Australia, 1st Test 2020 Day 2 Match Report: Ravichandran Ashwin Helps India Take First Innings Lead at Adelaide Oval.

Also, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were the names who were in trend as they bundled out the Aussies on the score of 199 runs as they chased a total of 244. In the world of football, we had Robert Lewandowski's name that continued to trend all day as he went on to win the FIFA Men's Player of the Year. He went on to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the honour. T

The official account of the Bayern Munich posted several tweets on social media to congratulate Lewa. Talking about the Indian football today, we will have Goa and Chennaiyin FC locking horns with each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21. Also in the EPL, Serie A and La Liga would will have very interesting fixtures.