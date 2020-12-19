Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest ever goalscorer in Bundesliga history after netting his maiden goal for the side against Union Berlin on December 19, 2020 (Friday). Moukoko, 16, however, couldn’t prevent his side from a defeat as Dortmund lost 2-1 to Union Berlin which has left them fourth in Bundesliga 2020-21 points table and six points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the title race. Moukoko already holds the record for being the youngest debutant in German top-flight football. Robert Lewandowski Snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi While Voting for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020.

He was 16 years and one-day-old when Moukoko made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund after coming on as a second-half substitute against Hertha Berlin last month. He set a new record and became the youngest debutant in the league’s history. On Friday, he created another record and once again rewrote the record books after scoring his first goal in the Bundesliga. At 16 years and 28 days, Moukoko is also the youngest ever goalscorer in Bundesliga history. Watch the Goal Video here. Barcelona Labels Lionel Messi as the Real GOAT After He Loses Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2020 to Robert Lewandowski, Juventus Fans Remind Them of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What a talent! What a finish! What a moment! The first of many for Youssoufa Moukoko ⚽#FCUBVB pic.twitter.com/jfzxBWHUPR — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 18, 2020

He broke the record set six months ago by Leverkusen player Florian Wirtz, who was 17 years and 34 days old when he scored his maiden goal in the Bundesliga and had become the then youngest goalscorer in the league’s history. “I had my Bundesliga debut in Berlin (vs Hertha on Nov 21) and today also my first goal. The feeling is indescribable,” Moukoko wrote in an Instagram post after achieving the milestone.

This was his maiden strike in six league appearances. The goal came after Dortmund fell behind to a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi in the 57th minute. But Moukoko equalised for Dortmund just three minutes later after getting to the end of a through ball from Raphael Guerreiro. Union Berlin though recovered as scored the winner in the 78th minute. Marvin Friedrich headed home for his side to clinch the win.

