Hi and welcome to the live sports blog. In this blog, we shall bring to you the live updates of all the happenings in the world of sports. Whether it's player retirement or match results of football or cricket matches, we bring you brief updates of all the happenings. If you wish to have all the brief updates of the latest sports happenings, you have come to the right place. In the world of sports, we had India losing the first Test match against England. The game was held at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Michael Vaughan Taunts Indian Fans After Virat Kohli & Men Lose to England by 227 Runs, Asks if Joe Root Received an Autographed Jersey.

The English team won the match by 227 runs in the four-game series. The Test series is a part of World Test Championship 2021. The next Test match will be held on February 13 at the same stadium. In the next Test match, we will have the fans coming back to cheer the players. The stadium will be having 50 per cent of fans occupancy.

We shall also have live-action continuing in football. In ISL 2020-21 match, we shall have Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC locking horns at the GMC Stadium in Goa. Stay tuned to all the live sporting updates throughout the day!