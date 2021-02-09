Just after the Indian team faced a humiliating 227 run defeat at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, Virat Kohli and men faced a lot of backlash from all quarters. The netizens also slammed Team India after the defeat. Now, Michael Vaughan also joined the bandwagon and taunted the Indian fans. He took to social media and asked if Joe Root received an autographed jersey. If one might recall, Ajinkya Rahane and team had gifted an autographed jersey to Nathan Lyon on the occasion of his 100th Test appearance. The Australian spinner had also thanked the Indian team for the autographed jersey on social media. Virat Kohli Gives a Befitting Reply To a Journalist Who Raised Questions on Ajinkya Rahane’s Form.

The Indian cricket team got bundled out on the score of 192 runs with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill being the top performer in the second innings when India batted. Kohli scored 72 runs and Gill scored a half-century. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets in the second innings. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Michael Vaughan.

India gifted @NathLyon421 a signed shirt for his 100th Test at the end of the Gabba Win ... Did @root66 receive one today after the loss ?? Not sure if it happened ? Can anyone confirm ? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

The four-game Test match is a part of the World Test Championship 2021. The second Test match will be held in Chepauk in Chennai once again. The second match will witness the return of 50 per cent crowd.

