India will look to make early inroads and quickly fold England's innings when play begins on day 2 of the first Test on February 6 (Saturday). The visitors dominated the opening day of the first IND vs ENG Test match with England captain Joe Root hitting a century in his 100th Test appearance. IPL Auction 2021: 1097 Players Register for Upcoming Auction, Most Entries from West Indies.

Arjun Tendulkar has enrolled for the IPL 2021 players auction but Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will give the IPL a miss. As many as 1097 players enlisted for the IPL 2021 players auction among which 814 were Indians and 283 were overseas players. Of the 843 Indians players, 27 are capped and 745 uncapped Indian players. Virat Kohli Wins Internet With Sportsmanship Gesture Towards Joe Root, India Skipper Helps England Batsman Stretch After Cramps (Watch Video)

In the Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC played goalless a draw leaving both sides trailing behind in the race for a top-four finish in ISL 2020-21. Bengaluru FC have 19 points while Chennaiyin FC have 17 points after 16 games each. Hyderabad FC at fourth are three points far with a game in hand. Stay tuned on this page to keep yourself updated and informed on all sports-related news and details.

