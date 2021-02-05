Virat Kohli won the internet with a heartwarming gesture towards England captain Joe Root towards the end of Day 1 of India vs England first Test match in Chennai. Kohli rushed to the England skipper to help him stretch after Root had suffered bore of cramps. Twitterati was full of praise for the Indian captain for his gesture of sportsmanship to help an opposition player. Root was the star in the opening day of the Test match after scoring a century and going unbeaten throughout the day. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Picture From Chennai Test Turns Into Meme Fest, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Reactions on Viral Photo.

The incident occurred in the 87th over of the match. Root, who had already completed his century, smashed Ashwin for a six over deep mid-wicket and then immediately went down with cramps. After initially trying to shrug off the cramps, Root went down on the floor. The England physio came out to help the skipper but before he could arrive in the field, it was Kohli who helped Root stretch. Caught on Stump Mic! Rishabh Pant Cheers Washington Sundar With ‘Mera Naam Hai Washington, Mereko Jana Hai DC’ Slogan During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Day 1 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Great Gesture

Kohli rushed to the England skipper, grabbed his right leg and tried to help Root stretch. Kohli was praised online for his gesture. Some fans also recalled a similar act by MS Dhoni during an India vs South Africa ODI match. Dhoni had helped then South Africa captain Faf du Plessis stretch after the latter had suffered cramps during an ODI clash in India. Take a look at fans showered Kohli with praises and praised the Indian captain for his act.

The Many sides of One Virat Kohli

You can be aggressive, bold, unapologetic, brash and a ‘nice guy’ at the same time. That’s Virat Kohli. — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) February 5, 2021

Virat Kohli Helping Joe Root With Cramps

Virat Kohli helping Joe Root with cramp. My word. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KR5Mdpav7k — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 5, 2021

Test Cricket Really is the Best

Virat Kohli to the rescue as Joe Root goes down with cramp, having hit a wonderful century 🤝 Test cricket really is the best pic.twitter.com/fKBt8faF1c — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 5, 2021

One MS Dhoni and Now Virat Kohli

England, meanwhile, ended day 1 on 263/3 with captain Root unbeaten on 128 runs. Dominic Sibley, who was looking good for a third Test hundred, was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the final ball of the day. Sibley was trapped in front of the wicket, in the same manner, Daniel Lawrence was removed by Bumrah for a five-ball duck. Ravichandran Ashwin took the other wicket. Root and Sibley shared a 200-run partnership to give England the control after two quick wickets had left them reeling at 63/2 at one stage. England had won the toss and opted to bat first.

