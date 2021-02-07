India will look for early wickets on day 3 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test when the play resumes at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the visitors have dominated the game until now. Meanwhile, we bring your updates related to that game and all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Andrew Flintoff Takes a Dig At Amitabh Bachchan For Actor's Five-Year-Old Tweet Trolling Joe Root.

Big Bash League 2020-21 came to a close as Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers in the final to lift their second consecutive title. The Sixers became only the second team after the Scorchers to win successive BBL trophies and in doing so also level the Perth’s side's record of three championship wins. James Vince Shines as Sydney Sixers Defeat Perth Scorchers in Final to Lift BBL 2020–21 Title.

Football action continues with a huge game in the Premier League title race as Manchester City travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s team are seven points clear of the defending champions and could practically force Jurgen Klopp’s team out of title contention with a win at Anfield, a feat they haven’t managed since 2003.

In other live-action, Barcelona travel to Real Betis as they look to continue their great run of form in the league. Meanwhile, ISL action continues with a double-header as Jamshedpur take on East Bengal in an early kick-off followed by Hyderabad hosting NorthEast United.

