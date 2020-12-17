Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest professional boxers of all-time, celebrates his 42d birthday on December 17, 2020 (Thursday). Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing and has won a total of 12 major world titles. He is also the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes and the first to win major world titles in four of the eight ‘glamour divisions’ and is also the first to hold the world championship at least once in four different decades. As the Philippines boxer celebrates his 42nd birthday take a look at some quick facts about him. Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul! American Boxer to Return to Ring Against YouTuber in Exhibition Match Next Year.

Born in 1978, Pacquiao was introduced to boxing by his uncle Sardo Majia. Pacquiao wrote in his autobiography that watching Mike Tyson’s defeat to James Douglas in 1990 persuaded him to take up boxing as a career. He started training under his uncle and at the age of 15, Pacquiao made his professional debut as a junior flyweight. Pacquiao’s first title was the WBC Flyweight title in 1998. Since he has gone to become one of the greatest boxers of all-time. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Manny Pacquiao was born to Rosalio and Dionisia in Kibawe, Philippines on December 16, 1978

He is nicknamed ‘PacMan’ in boxing circles

Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion and has won 12 major world titles

Manny Pacquiao is also the first boxer to win major titles in four of the eight “glamour divisions”. He won titles in the flyweight, featherweight, lightweight and welterweight categories.

In 2019, Manny Pacquiao became the oldest welterweight world champion. He was 40 when Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman to win the WBA Welterweight title

Pacquiao also holds the record of holding World Championship title in four different decades

He is also a member of the Philippines parliament and is an elected senator of the Philippines since 2016. He was elected as a senator by the commission of Elections in 2016 and is serving on a six-year term.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).