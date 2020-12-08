Floyd Mayweather will be back in the boxing ring once again when he faces YouTuber Logan Paul in a ‘special exhibition’ match in February of next year. Mayweather in his illustrious career has won fifteen major world titles including The Ring in five weight classes while Logan Paul has one sanctioned boxing match under his belt, a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI. Floyd Mayweather Responds to Khabib's Fighting Challenge.

Floyd Mayweather is considered by many as one of the best boxers of all time and has a record of 50-0. The American competed between 1996 and 2015 and returned to the ring in 2017 to fight the first two-division UFC champion and Irish mixed-martial artist Conor McGregor in 2017, which was his 50th official win with both fighters earning around 100 million US dollars.

Floyd Mayweather took to his Instagram to recently confirm the exhibition fight with Logan Paul. The 25-year-old YouTuber on several occasions has called out the boxer on social media with the two also sharing insults.

Following the Conor McGregor fight, Mayweather came out of retirement briefly to score a lucrative victory in Japan over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. The 20-year-old kickboxer was unbeaten in professional kickboxing and MMA at the time, but was sent tumbling down three times in the very first round by the American boxer, forcing the Japanese fighter’s corner to throw in the towel after just 139 seconds.

This fight is the latest bout featuring the likes of YouTubers, former professionals, celebrities and returning ageing champions. Last month, Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring in a draw against Roy Jones Jr while in the same event, Logan Paul’s brother, Jake, defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson.

