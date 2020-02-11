Matt Hardy Bids Adieu to WWE, Randy Orton Assaults Him During his Final Appearance on Raw February 10, 2020 Episode

Matt Hardy (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

There is bad news for Matt Hardy fans as he will no longer be seen wrestling in WWE. The wrestling star already confirmed his news of retirement prior to this recently concluded episode of Raw on February 10, 2020. Matt Hardy was already used in sidelined stories for quite some time, as the company did not find any spark in him. Adding to an insult to his injury, WWE did not even get a proper farewell. Randy Orton assaulted Matt Hardy and even insulted him in his last appearance on Raw. WWE Raw February 10, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP Defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders; Shayna Baszler Assaults Becky Lynch (View Pics)

Matt Hardy is the senior brother of Jeff Hardy, they both together once ruled an attitude era under the name 'The Hardy Boyz'. WWE could have had the intention to bring Matt Hardy in order to hype Randy Orton vs Edge match at WrestleMania 36. However, the main idea was to write him off the show by getting him assaulted with chair shots from the hands of The Viper. Earlier, there were reports of him extending his contracts in WWE, however, that did not happen. WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt even extended his hands to support Matt Hardy a few days back through his recent tweet. WWE Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Offers a Helping Hand to Matt Hardy (Check Tweet)

Matt Hardy Goodbye Tweet

Matt Hardy Has a Special Message For His Fans in Free The Delete Episode

RE-TWEET to #FreeTheDELETE Ep9! Maybe it’ll give you an EPIPHANY too. It’s LIVE now here- https://t.co/qplBdm24SR pic.twitter.com/HHVlCbVhTO — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 10, 2020

The wrestler will always be remembered for his gimmick of 'Woken' Matt Hardy and his tag team with Bray Wyatt. Fans will want to see him back in WWE again. We wish Matt Hardy all the best for his future endeavour.