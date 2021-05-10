Max Verstappen was defeated by Lewis Hamilton in the Spanish Grand Prix 2021. The tournament was held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona. Max Verstappen posted a picture of his car right behind Lewis Hamilton. Post the defeat, Verstappen posted a snap of the car with an emotional caption. "I tried everything I could today, but unfortunately we’re still lacking some pace," read the caption of the snap. The Red Bull racer further promised that he will push harder as a team. Lewis Hamilton Wins Spanish Grand Prix For Fifth Consecutive Time, Defeats Max Verstappen in Barcelona (Watch Video).

After the game, all he could say is that he was too slow and needed a faster car to race. The Dutch racer still went on to defeat, Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas who featured on number three. Even the official account of Formula 1 expressed how gutted Max was and said that he will come back soon. Lewis Hamilton clinched his fifth title in Spanish Grand Prix 2021.

Check out Hamilton's post below:

After the game, the Red Bull star was asked to sum up what happened in the middle, to which Verstappen said that there's nothing really there to discuss. All he could come up with was, "Too slow." Even in the Portuguese Grand Prix 2021, Lewis Hamilton continued to dominate and Verstappen came second.

