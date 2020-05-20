Mike Tyson Offers Fans an Opportunity to Be Part of His Training Sessions

Mike Tyson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

If Mike Tyson returning to the boxing ring wasn’t enough the boxing legend is now offering his fans to join him in a training session. The 53-year-old has started an auction and the highest bidder will get a chance to interact with Tyson in a three-hour-long training session. The boxing icon recently announced that he will enter the ring for the first time in over 15 years, and has been posting regular videos of his comeback on social media. Mike Tyson Continues Preparation for Boxing Return, ‘I Am Back’ Says Former Heavyweight Champion in Latest Workout Video.

It is reported that the auction has already crossed over $18,000 in its first week and is expected to reach as high as $39,000 by the end of May. The winner can bring a friend or two for a three-hour private meet and greet session with the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’. It is also understood that the highest bidder will be allowed to take pictures and get autographs. The programme also includes lunch with the legend, a boxing glove and a T-Shirt.

Mike Tyson was last seen in the boxing ring in June 2005 against Kevin McBride, but the 53-year-old announced that he is ready for a comeback and will compete in a four-round exhibition fight for charity. While preparing for his comeback the boxing great has undergone a serious body transformation and now looks perfectly in shape ahead of his return. Mike Tyson Weight Loss: Boxing Legend’s Dramatic Body Transformation As He Prepares for Return.

Ever since Tyson’s announcement, there were speculations on who his opponent would be and they were put to rest when former boxer Shannon Briggs revealed that is planning to take on the man himself. ‘It’s official, you’re going to see it happen, Brownsville versus Brownsville. Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we’re going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We’re going to let our fist do the talking’ said Briggs.