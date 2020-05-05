Mike Tyson Weight Loss: Boxing Legend’s Dramatic Body Transformation As He Prepares for Return

Mike Tyson transformation (Photo Credits: @Boxing_Exposure/Instagram)

It has been over 15 years, since we saw Mike Tyson last in action. The boxing legend is now 53 and is preparing for a return. The time away from boxing hasn't been easy for Tyson, he has battled depression as he tried to overcome drug addiction. Last month, Tyson announced that he is going to make a return and compete in four-round exhibition fights for charity. The last time Tyson was in the ring was in June 2005 against Kevin McBride. Mike Tyson Did Not Offer $10 Million to Man Who Will Marry His Daughter; Here's The Truth as Fake News Goes Viral.

Tyson recently posted a video of him on Instagram preparing for the return. MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro is Tyson's trainer as the legend seeks a comeback. Tyson had put on a lot of weight, and now as per the latest pictures, he appears to be in fine shape.

Tyson Preparing for Return

Cordeiro revealed Tyson may have aged but still packs a punch. "He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old. Like I said before, 53-years-old but when he puts his mind to it, his body inside the ring - he changes," Tyson's trainer told ESPN.

From Fat to Fit

"I believe Mike fought against himself for a long, long time. He's proud to be the Mike Tyson he is today. What I can tell you is that if he wants to do something in the future, we'll be ready to do that, 100 per cent," he added.