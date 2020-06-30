The youngest ever to win a heavyweight title in boxing history, Mike Tyson celebrates his 54th birthday on June 30, 2020 (Tuesday). Tyson, widely celebrated as one of the greatest boxers of all-time, was the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles. Tyson lost only six out of 50 bouts in his professional boxing career. Such was his dominance in the ring that Tyson won his first 19 bouts by knockouts. His first title was the WBC heavyweight title in 1986, which he won after beating Trevor Berbick. He also added the WBA and IBF titles a year later becoming the first boxer to simultaneously hold all three titles together. Jamie Foxx Confirms to Play Mike Tyson in Legendary Boxer’s Biopic.

Tyson was born in Brownsville neighbourhood of Brooklyn in New York. He was the youngest of three siblings. Tyson’s father abandoned the family when Tyson was just two-year-old leaving them with their mother. Tyson’s mother passed away when he was 16 and left him under boxing manager and trainer Cus D’Amato, who would go on to become Tyson’s legal guardian. As Tyson celebrates his 54th birthday, take a look at some lesser-known and interesting facts about him.

Boxing great Mike Tyson is estimated to have earned over 300 million US Dollars but spent it all and went bankrupt in 2003. According to a Forbes report, Tyson's total career earnings was over $685million. But as of 2020, Tyson's net worth is estimated to be around just 3m USD.

Mike Gerard Tyson was born in Brownsville in Brooklyn, New York on June 30, 1966

Tyson’s father abandoned the family when he was two-years-old leaving him, his elder brother Rodney and elder sister Denise with their mother. Denies died in 1990 by a heart-attack

Mike Tyson was 15 when he won his first gold medal at the 1981 Junior Olympics

Tyson still holds the Junior Olympic record for the quickest knockout (eight seconds)

Tyson is the youngest in boxing history to win a heavyweight title

He refrained from sex for five years at the start of his professional boxing career

Mike Tyson once offered a zoo attendant 10000 US Dollars to open the cage and allow him to fight a bullying gorilla

In the early 90s, Mile Tyson was the highest-paid athlete but went bankrupt in 2003

Tyson loves pigeons and has been tending and raising them since he was 11

In 2012, Mike Tyson was inducted by Triple H and Shawn Michaels into the WWE Hall of Fame

Post his retirement from the boxing ring in 2005, Tyson tried a hand in acting, hosting shows and writing books. On May earlier this year, he sent social media into delirium by posting videos of himself training. In an Instagram video, Tyson was seen training rigorously. The video ended with him saying “I’m back.” Many have predicted that perhaps Tyson was going to return into the boxing arena.

