The Circuit de Monaco is all set to witness the third Practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix 2021. We shall also have the Qualifying Round later in the evening. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of Practice 3 and the Qualifying Round. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. So the Monaco Grand Prix is always known for its glamour, long after match parties associated with it. But this glamour comes with an equally challenging race track. Lewis Hamilton Surprised to See Ferrari's Improvement After Charles Leclerc Tops in Second Practice Session At 2021 Monaco GP.

So the tracks here are so challenging that the slightest error can cause massive damage to the car. The longest straight track goes through darkness so the drivers have to be equally careful even there. Despite the fact however advanced the car is, one small mistake can lead the drivers to have a big difference in the results. It tests every aspect of the driver and the results are no less than surprising.

In the first Practice Session, we saw Sergio Perez touching the finish line first. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, came fifth. In the second session, we saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc coming first whereas Hamilton was on number three. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of Practice Session 3 and Qualifying Round.

When is the Free Practice, Qualifying & Main race of 2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021?

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, we have the Free Practice session and the Qualifying race in Monaco. As we all know that the all the racers have to feature in the Qualifying Race in order to get the order for the main race. Apparently, the one who wins the race will be placed on number one during the race. The main race will be held on May 23 at the Circuit de Monaco.

What are the timings for the Free Practice Session, Qualifying & Main Race of Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021?

The free practice session will be held from 3.30 pm IST and the Qualifying Race of the match will be held at 06.30 PM IST on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The main race will be held at 06.30 pm IST.

Which Channel Will Provide Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021 Live Telecast?

Good news for fans! F1 Monaco GP's live telecast will be available in India. The fans can watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2021 live in India by tuning into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD.

How can you watch the Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

