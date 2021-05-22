The first practice session of the F 1 Monaco GP 2021 at the Circuit de Monaco brought in a huge surprise for all the fans watching from home. So the first practice session on Thursday had Sergio Perez who stood first and Lewis Hamilton came fifth. The second practice session had Charles Leclerc had who stood first and Lewis Hamilton came third. Now, this is the first time since 2019 that Ferrari has topped the dry-weather practice session. This even surprised Spanish Grand Prix winner Hamilton and he said that Ferraro is a good team. 2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco.

"Surprising to see them improve so much, but it's great - it means more competition," continued Hamilton. Fridays at the Monaco Open are usually for rest as the tournament gives racers those 24 hours to mull over their performances and ramp up their cars for the action on Saturday. There will be a practice session held in the afternoon and then a couple of hours later we shall have the qualifying round.

As we all know that the qualifying round is played by the racers so know the order of their cars during the main event. The winner of the race is placed on number one during the main event. The track at the Monaco GP 2021 isn't easy as the circuit is narrow and totally iconic as described by F-1's official website. This track at the Monaco open challenges the racers quite hard.

