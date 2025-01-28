The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is the first major premium live event (PLE) of the year for the company. The WWE Royal Rumble is considered one of the biggest PLEs and has huge implications for the upcoming WrestleMania 41. The company's first PLE will take place on Saturday, February 1, in Indianapolis. The WWE Royal Rumble's venue is Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL team Indianapolis Colts. WWE is yet to finalise the match card for the event, but it currently features the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. The respective winners of Royal Rumble matches will be guaranteed a title shot at the upcoming biggest PLE, WrestleMania 41. John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025? Leaked List of Match Card Goes Viral Ahead of PLE (See Pics).

In Royal Rumble 2025, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will put his belt on the line against Kevin Owens in a ladder match. DIY will defend their Tag Team Titles in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match against the Motor City Machine Guns. There is no update by WWE about how many title matches will take place at the Royal Rumble 2025 or if any matches will be added to the card to make the first PLE more interesting. This week's Raw on Netflix and SmackDown will provide more clarity about what the final match card will look like in the Royal Rumble 2025.

Where to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Matches in India?

The official broadcasting partner of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live telecast of the first Premium Live Event of 2025 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Ten 4 HD. For the live streaming options of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, scroll below. CM Punk Mocks John Cena, Roman Reigns and Others Declaring Himself Winner Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

How to Watch WWE Royal 2025 Matches Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Indian audiences can watch the WWE Royal 2025 matches live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. The company's first PLE is expected to give blockbuster action in the men's and women's categories. The Royal Rumble 2025 will set the tone for the company's biggest PLE of the year, WrestleMania 41.

