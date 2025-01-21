WWE fans are waiting for the first PLE of the year – Royal Rumble 2025. There is already a massive build-up for the event with superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and others declaring their participation. CM Punk is also one of the candidates in the Royal Rumble 2025. Ahead of the PLE, CM Punk on WWE Monday Night Raw mocked his opponents and declared himself a winner. The wrestlers on his ‘mocking’ list were Roman Reigns, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Sami Zayn. Watch the video below. Paul Heyman Declares Himself the GOAT in WWE on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast, Says 'It Should Be Acknowledged, Accepted, Respected and Worshipped'.

CM Punk Mocks John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Others Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

