WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for February 1, in Indiana. But fans already have match results to the PLE with a leaked report claiming winners and runners-up with entrants listing. As per the Rock and John Cena making returns to the ring action will be the two final wrestlers in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 event with Cena finishing on the top. In the women’s Royal Rumble match, another two returning mega stars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will battle for a place in the WrestleMania 2025 main event and Flair will win the match. Check out the report below. WWE RAW on Netflix Latest Commercial Features Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Others (Watch Video).

John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025?

SOMEONE FROM WWE LEAKED THE ROYAL RUMBLE CARD ON REDDIT??? pic.twitter.com/Q61IpQMABv — AVA RHEA IICONICS EMMA TIFF WREN NIA CHE & GR STAN (@_IICONICS_) December 27, 2024

