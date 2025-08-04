Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The West Indies national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The third T20I between Pakistan and the West Indies is set to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida, on Monday, August 3. The PAK vs WI three-match T20I series is levelled 1-1. Meanwhile, fans can find the complete live streaming and telecast details of the PAK vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 here. Broadcasters in Pakistan Pull Out of WI vs PAK 2025 Series Live Telecast Due to Drop in TV Ad Revenue.

In the first T20I, Pakistan secured a 14-run victory. Pakistan opener Saim Ayub was named Player of the Match for his brilliant half-century and two wickets in the match. In the second T20I, the West Indies bounced back and claimed a thrilling two-wicket win. Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. With the exciting three-match T20I series levelled, fans can expect a blockbuster clash in the final match in Florida.

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match PAK vs WI 3rd T20I Date Monday, August 4 Time 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 is going to be played on Monday, August 4. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the PAK vs WI 3rd T20I 2025, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast. For the PAK vs WI 2025 T20I series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the PAK vs WI 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass that costs Rs 29 or a tour pass worth Rs 79.

