On June 24, Piet Steel, president of the Special Olympics in Belgium and president of the Eurasia Center, addressed on the importance of the Olympic movement for international dialogue.

He said, “Sport is a universal language and phenomenon, transcending national, religious and cultural boundaries. As such, it can facilitate dialogues and communications across cultures. The goal of the Olympic Movement is to contribute to building a peaceful and better world by educating youth through sport practised in accordance with Olympism and its values.。”

Talking about the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, he recalled the unforgettable moment when a Belgian woman won the gold medal in the high jump at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

“I am very much looking forward to the Winter Olympic Games in China and I’m a fan of winter sports. Just like Special Olympics, both of the events show through the spirit of sport how invaluable exchanges, dialogues and inclusion can be for everyone.” Piet Steel added.