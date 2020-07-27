Doha, July 27: Qatar on Monday announced it has formally submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) its request to join the non-committal "Continuous Dialogue" to host a future edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as early as 2032.

Qatar delivered the request via an official letter to the IOC's headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, said the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC).

Qatar had made an unsuccessful bid to host the 2016 and 2020 games.

Commenting on the announcement, QOC President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani said: "Never before has an Olympic Games been held in the Middle East. The Olympic rings are a symbol of peace, unity and hope for people around the world, including the people of our region.

"Today's announcement marks the beginning of a meaningful dialogue with the IOC's Future Host Commission to explore our interest further and identify how the Olympic Games can support Qatar's long-term development goals.

"For many years, sport has been a major contributor to our nation's development. From athletics to cycling, gymnastics to football, tennis to volleyball, Qatar has earned the reputation of a world-class destination for major sporting events.

"It is this proven track-record and wealth of experience, along with our desire to use sport to promote peace and cultural exchange, that will form the basis of our discussions with the commission," he added.

Along with Qatar, India, Queensland state of Australia and Shanghai in China are touted to be potential bidders for the 2031 edition of the prestigious quadrennial event.

The 2020 Olympics Games, slated to be held in Tokyo, have already been postponed by an year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

