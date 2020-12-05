Maintaining her perfect record in MMA, Ritu Phogat defeated Philippines' Jomary Torres by technical knockout at the One Championship: Big Bang promotion on Friday (December 4). With this triumph, Phogat moves to 4-0 while Torres dropped to 4-5. The contest – which was mostly dominated by the Indian sensation – ended with the referee stopping the game at 3 minutes and 55 seconds into the first round. This was Phogat's third stoppage in four contests - only her second fight against Chiao Chen Wu went the distance. The 26-year-old was indeed delighted with her performance as she thanked her coaches, team and fans for their constant support. Indian Wrestler Ritu Phogat Wins Third Straight MMA Title in Singapore.

"It's 4-0. Your love,support and prayers all worked Smiling face with smiling of India. I can't thank enough, my coaches, my team,my country, for believing in me and supporting me throughout my journey so far. It's a team effort and I am enjoying my run. I promise to carry the same momentum to 2021," wrote Phogat while tweeting some pictures from her victory.

Here's How Phogat Reacted To The Victory!!

It's 4-0. Your love,support and prayers all worked 😊🇮🇳. I can't thank enough, my coaches, my team,my country, for believing in me and supporting me throughout my journey so far. It's a team effort and I am enjoying my run. I promise to carry the same momentum to 2021 💪🏼🇮🇳🦁 pic.twitter.com/P2CniPfu8y — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) December 5, 2020

Notably, Torres was touted to be Phogat's most formidable challenge as the Philippines' fighter had eight fights under her belt in comparison of Phogat's three battles. To the contrary, however, Phogat was aggressive from the outset as she took Torres to the ground and gained the top position.

Her elbows and hammer fists pushed Phogat further out of the contest. Torres looked nothing but clueless in the battle as she eventually lost inside four minutes.

