Chennai, June 7 : Former All India Chess Federation (AICF) treasurer and president of Asian Zone 3.7, RN Dongre has asked the interim secretary of the national chess governing body, Vipnesh Bhardwaj, to step down on moral grounds to avoid contempt of court. Dongre, in an email to AICF members, has asked the federation president Sanjay Kapoor to withdraw the letter appointing Bhardwaj as interim secretary to avoid contempt of court and further violation of the National Sports Code. AICF Supports Viswanathan Anand’s Candidature for FIDE Deputy President, Says Interim Secretary Vipnesh Bhardwaj.

The Delhi High Court had on Thursday asked Bharat Singh Chauhan to step down as AICF secretary as he did not secure two-thirds majority in AICF's elections last year. Chauhan stood for re-election for a second term and Dongre contested against him. As per the National Sports Code, an office-bearer contesting for a second successive term should secure a majority of not less than two-thirds of the votes polled.

In case of default, the candidate would be deemed to have lost the elections and the position would be filled by normal procedure from amongst the candidates other than the office-bearer seeking re-election. "What is not permissible in law has been spelt out. No recognition can be granted to a person as an office-bearer, who has not been elected in terms of the said Circular/Letter," the Delhi High Court held. Norway Chess 2022: Viswanathan Anand Defeats World Number One Magnus Carlsen, Leads Standings.

"That being the position, the court is of the view that R-3 (respondent three Chauhan) cannot be recognised as or continue as secretary of R-2 (respondent two AICF). "Insofar as R-3 has assisted the NSF (R-2), virtually at the helm of affairs for the past 17 years, his assistance and administrative contribution to the NSF (National Sports Federation, which is AICF) and to the cause of chess may be graciously acknowledged by R-2," the court said.

Claiming to be AICF secretary as per the court order, Dongre, in the email to the AICF members, said, "I seek cooperation from all the Hon'ble members of the General Body and the office-bearers to enable me to run the AICF smoothly and let us together take (the) sports of chess to greater heights through our collective efforts." Despite several attempts by IANS, Bhardwaj, who is also the AICF vice-president, was not available for comment.

