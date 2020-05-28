Rohit Sharma, Nikhat Zareen & Others Sign Up for #Hometeamhero Challenge

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: @ImRo45/Twitter)

New Delhi, May 28: Top Indian athletes, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen, Manpreet Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Dipika Pallikal, Simranjit Kaur and Mirabai Chanu, have come together to participate in worlds largest virtual sports event.

The #Hometeamhero challenge is a sporting event for the world's athletes and creators to unite and help make a difference by dedicating their workouts to the community heroes who keep the world's essential services moving. Rohit Sharma Will Score First Double Century in T20 Cricket, Says CSK All-Rounder Dwayne Bravo.

The challenge will be live from May 29–June 7. For every hour of activity logged on the apps, adidas will donate one dollar to WHO COVID-19 Relief Fund, on the participants' behalf. One can simply participate by downloading the adidas Running or adidas Training app(s) and log in their activities.

As part of the campaign, a series of specially curated challenges will be live within adidas' Running & Training apps. Athletes have urged the masses to sign up and join them to participate in this ultimate donation relay, which aims to raise $1 million for the WHO COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Excited about the launch of the challenge, Rohit said, "This is the time for all of us to come together as one team and show our appreciation for the front liners who have been keeping our services moving."

"I'm so happy that sports gives us the opportunity to unite and I encourage everyone to come forward and actively participate in the adidas #Hometeamhero challenge".

According to Manish Sapra, Senior Brand Director, "Sport empowers, inspires, entertains and unites everyone but most importantly, sport gives hope to everyone." Rohit Sharma Feels He Could Be One of the Last to Join Team India When Training Resumes.

"The mobilisation of the world's athletes and creators has seen an unprecedented increase in people turning to sport and fitness over the last 60 days. To further this momentum, we are thrilled to launch the #Hometeamhero challenge and make all workouts count!"

To bring together people from all walks of life, the challenge is built on the collaboration between multiple activity tracking apps like – Garmin, Zwift, Polar and Suunto where people can connect their regular workouts to adidas' apps to contribute towards this cause.

A number of activities are included - cycling, walking, strength training, aerobics, treadmill, soccer, basketball, boxing and tennis, to name a few.