New Delhi, June 15 : The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned the release of Rs 6.52 crore as 'Out of Pocket Allowance' (OPA) for 2189 Khelo India athletes (KIAs) across 21 disciplines, including para, for the months of April to June 2022. A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakhs is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. That includes an out of pocket allowance of Rs 1.20 lakh. KIYG 2021: Haryana Boxers Help State Capture Khelo India Youth Games Crown.

The OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, fooding, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains. It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding is done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).