Super Bowl 2020 Winner: Kansas City Chiefs Beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to Win Their First Title in 50 Years, Patrick Mahomes Named MVP

Patrick Mahomes (Photo Credits: @ESPNStatsInfo/Twitter)

Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. This is Chiefs' first Super Bowl title since 1970 when they defeated Minnesota Vikings by 23-7. So after 50 years, Chiefs walk away with the honour after beating San Francisco 49ers 31-20. The 49ers were searching their sixth title, but will have to wait for it for some more time. Meanwhile, this is San Francisco 49ers' second Super Bowl title.

Kansas City Chiefs won the first quarter 7-3, and then San Francisco 49ers bounced back to win the second quarter by the same margin. The 49ers dominated the third quarter to make it 10-0. However, Chiefs won the final quarter handsomely 21-0 to win the Super Bowl LIV 31-20.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the star performer for his side as he helped them to the first title in 50 years. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player) for his performance. He becomes youngest quarterback to win MVP.

The Celebrations Begin

BIG RED, WE DID IT 😭 pic.twitter.com/t1v7b7l9Uz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

"We never lost faith. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we found a way to win in the end," Mahomes said post-match.

"The defense got some big stops for us and we found a way to win. Coach [Andy] Reid told me 'keep firing, keep believing' and he gave me a lot of confidence to go out there no matter what. The 49ers have an amazing defense, one of the best defenses I've played against so far and I'm just glad our guys kept fighting. This team has heart, coach pushes us to be the best we can be. We did it baby!" Mahomes added.