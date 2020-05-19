COVID-19: 4 Super Bowl Champions and a Pro Bowler Team Up for Meet N Greet to Help Victims!

Our Audience Is Keen About Reading Stories of Players & Champions Creating a Difference in the World

On June 6th, veteran sportscaster and journalist, Bonnie Bernstein will be hosting football fans online for a virtual camp and meet n greet with some of the most iconic names in the game. Passionate football fans across the United States will be getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity for one-on-one with their favorite NFL icons.

The event will see New York Giants Super Bowl champions Brandon Jacobs and Hakeem Nicks team up with Baltimore Ravens Superbowl Champion, Bryant McKinnie, and ex Buffalo Bills Pro Bowler, Willis McGahee. Between them, these NFL greats boast 4 Super Bowl championship titles, as well as several other titles and honors. Q&A will be co hosted by Kenny Anunike, Super Bowl Champion from The Denver Broncos. Portions of the proceeds from this virtual meet n greet will be channeled to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This exclusive meet and greet is your chance to meet your favorite football greats.

Everything will be online right where you can capture this once-in-a-lifetime event and share it with your friends, family members, and colleagues. The event will start with a virtual training camp for the first two hours followed by a Q&A Meet N Greet session. Lucky fans will get the chance to ask these football icons all of the personal and other football-related questions they’d like to ask.

One of the other surprises is that the show will be hosted by veteran sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein. Bonnie will be the special guest moderator and will be bringing along her charm and experience as one of the most accomplished female sportscasters in history to make the event more fun, entertaining, special, and memorable for everyone.

Bonnie Bernstein’s career as a sportscaster and sports anchor has involved several roles with reputable sports outlets from ESPN to DirecTV, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC, to name a few. She’s currently the Vice President, Brand and Content Development for Campus Insiders, a college sports website, and internet TV service.

Bonnie will bring more flavor to the event as fans have their time with some of America’s iconic football sweethearts.

This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience

Speaking on the scheduled event, Jeff Krauss of IE group, which is organizing the event alongside 123 Talent, said “our society is almost grounded, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. So, we just want to lighten up the gloomy atmosphere and let people see there’s an opportunity in this difficulty we’re currently in. It’s a rare moment which we hope will also help us contribute as much as we can to help the fight against COVID-19.”

“We’re hoping that this virtual event will help raise money and spirits as the world fights to contain the coronavirus pandemic.” This is a rare chance to enjoy the time of your life with your favorite footballers from the comfort of your home. You’ll also be supporting the fight against COVID-19 while at it.

● The event is slated for June 6th and the venue is online!

● https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-superbowl-champions-pro-bowler-virtual-football-camp-with-meet-n-greet-tickets-104705426750 to book tickets and make reservations. You can also find the list of charities supported at this link

