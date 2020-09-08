Alexander Zverev will take on Borna Coric in the quarter-finals of the US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 8, 2020 (Tuesday). This will be the fifth meeting between the two tennis sensations with the Croatian Coric holding the upper hand in head-to-head record. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric in US Open 2020 can scroll down below. Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open 2020: Serbian Reacts After Being Defaulted From Grand Slam For Hitting Lineswoman.

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open which took place earlier in the year and will be looking to reach the same stage of the US Open for the first time in his career. The German defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, this quarter-final appearance is the best Grand Slam finish of Borna Coric and will be hoping to continue that run. Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Funny Memes Go Viral as Novak Djokovic Gets Disqualified From US Open 2020 for Hitting Lineswoman (See Reactions).

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric Men’s Quarter-Final Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric Fokina Quarter-Final in men's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 08, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 10:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric Men’s Quarter-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric Men’s Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric US Open 2020 men's singles Quarter-Final match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).