Alexander Zverev will take on American teenager Brandon Nakashima in the second round of the US Open 2020. The match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on September 2, 2020 (Wednesday). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two tennis players and the German will start as the favourite. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima can scroll down below. US Open 2020: Serena Williams Beats Kristie Ahn in Straight Sets 7-5, 6-3 to Progress to Second Round.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Kevin Anderson in the opening round while Brandon Nakashima eased past Italians Paolo Lorenzi in straight sets. The German star faced a stern test against Anderson in the first round but his performance would have given him the much needed confidence. Zverev has a poor record at the competition and will be looking to put an end to that run. US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Advances to Second Round of Grand Slam After Win Over Bradley Klahn.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima Men’s Singles second-round Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima second-round match in men’s singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 02, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York. The second-round clash has a tentative start time of 09:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima, Men’s Singles second-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima second-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima Men’s Singles second-round Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima US Open 2020 men’s singles second round match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).