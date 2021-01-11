Born on January 11, 1993, Ankita Raina is one of the best tennis players produced by India. She has won one WTA 125k in doubles, along with 11 singles and 18 doubles titles on the ITF Circuit. Ankita Rains also went on to register her name in the top 200 singles rankings for the first time, becoming only the fifth player representing India to achieve this feat. She achieved this feat in 2018. Raina has also won gold medals in the women's singles and mixed doubles events at the 2016 South Asian Games and won a bronze medal in singles at the 2018 Asian Games. As Ankita turns a year older, let’s have a look at the quick facts of the Indian Tennis ace. Ankita Raina Progresses to ITF Women's Event in China, Beats Yue Yuan in Straight Sets.

Ankita was born Gujarat to Kashmiri Pandit family. Her family originally belongs to the distrct of Tral, Pulwama in Kashmir. Like many others, Ankita started playing tennis at the age of five. She was previously coached by Hemant Bendrey, she is now coached by Arjun Kadhe, who is also her trainer and hitting partner. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Sania Mirza were her idols. Ankita’s biggest strengths is her baseline consistency. This simply means that she can stay toe-to-toe with most players from the back of the court.

That’s all we have, for now, if you think that we have missed out any of your favourite trivia, do let us know in the comments section. We wish Ankita a very Happy Birthday! May God Bless her with the choicest of blessings!

