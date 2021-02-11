So after having quite an eventful day in Australian Open 2021 we have the match between Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the second round of the Australian Open 2021. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the fifth time that the two players are coming across each other. Out of the four times, Ashleigh has an upper hand, as she won three matches and one of them was won by Daria. Serena Williams Storms into Third Round of Australian Open 2021 After Outclassing Nina Stojanovic in Second Round.

The last time they met each other Barty won 6-1 6-2 in the 1st round in Madrid back in 2019. Daria Gavrilova on the other hand had defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo. She had won in straight sets as Daria won the match 6-1, 7-5. Gavrilova scored just 1 ace during the entire match and she committed only 3 double faults. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova Women’s Singles Second-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova match in Australian Open 2021 first-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Thursday (February 11). The match has a tentative start time of 06:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Ashleigh Barty vs Daria Gavrilova women’s singles first-round match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).