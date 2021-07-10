Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova take on each other in the Wimbledon 2021 women's singles final. Needless to say both the players will be looking to clinch the Venus Rosewater Dish. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Ashleigh Barty vs Karoline Pliskova Wimbledon 2021 final live streaming online and live tv telecast in India then continue reading. Novak Djokovic Displays Ninja Like Reflexes in Wimbledon 2021 Semi-Final Against Denis Shapovalov (Watch Video).

Both Barty and Pliskova will feature in their second Grand Slam final. However, at Wimbledon it is maiden final for both. Barty has won French Open 2019 while Pliskova is yet to win a Grand Slam title as she finished runners-up at 2016 US Open.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Women's Singles Final Match?

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova women’s singles final in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 10, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played on Centre Court and has a start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Women's Singles Final Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Women's singles final match will be available on either of Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Women's Singles Final Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova final match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

