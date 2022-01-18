Day 2 of the Australian Open was an exciting one as it saw several thrilling matches where youngsters rose up to the occasion while veterans showed that they still have the quality left in them. The second day of the year’s first major tennis Grand Slam was played across Melbourne on January 18, 2022 (Tuesday). So as another enthralling day of tennis action at Australian Open 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at the top results and the major action. Andy Murray Beats Nikoloz Basilashvili in Men’s Singles First Round, Registers First Australian Open Win in 1822 Days (Watch Video Highlights).

Andy Murray returned to his first major final since 2019 and started the campaign on the winning note with a close win over Basilashvili. Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced after wins in straight sets. Emma Raducanu, Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Hale pals secured their places in the second round of the competition.

Australian Open 2022 Day 2 Highlights

# Andy Murray featured in his first major finals since 2019

# Murray defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili across five sets, his first Aus Open win in 1822 days

# Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced after wins in straight sets

# Daniil Medvedev will face Nick Kyrgios in Men’s Singles second round

# Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Emil Ruusuvuori after being stretched to five sets for only the fourth time

# Jannik Sinner advanced and will hope for maiden appearance in the round of 32

# Diego Schwartzman defeated Filip Krajinovic for the first time in his career

# Iga Swiatek, Simona Halep, and Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round

# World No. 133 Maddison Inglis defeated 23rd seed Leylah Fernandez

Day 3 of the competition will see some of the regulars take center stage once again as Rafael Nadal carries on his quest for a 21st major singles title while Ashleigh Barty continues her title defence. The second round of the Australian Open 2022 kicks off as players aim to advance to keep hopes of winning the Grand Slam alive.

