India’s Sumit Nagal has reached the final round of the qualifying tournament and is just a match away from making it to the main draw of the Australian Open. According to information received here, Nagal, the 26-year-old Indian, defeated Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match, 6-3, 6-2, that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena. Game Respects Game! Steve Smith Earns Praise from Novak Djokovic For His Tennis Skills at Australian Open 2024, Video Goes Viral.

He will now take on Alex Molcan of Slovakia in the final round on Friday for a place in the season-opening Grand Slam proper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).