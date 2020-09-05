Second seed Dominic Thiem will face former champion Marin Cilic in the third round of US Open 2020 men’s singles match. Croatia’s Cilic, US Open champion in 2014, was knocked out of the fourth by eventual champion Rafael Nadal while Thiem bowed out from the opening round in the previous season. Cilic has already dropped three sets in the opening two rounds. Thiem, on the other, is yet to drop one. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic third-round match in US Open 2020 should scroll down for all information, including free live telecast and live streaming online on Hotstar.

Thiem progressed to the second round after his opponent Jaume Munar retired hurt after a set and half in the first round. Thiem was leading the match 7/6 (8-6), 6-3 when the match stopped. In the second round, he saw off India’s Sumit Nagal in straight sets. Thiem won 6/3, 6/3, 6/2. Cilic seeded 31 at the tournament, came back from two sets down to beat Denis Kudla 6/7 (3-7), 3/6, 7/5, 7/5, 6/3 in the opening round. He then beat Norbert Gombos 6/3, 1/6, 7/6 (7-2), 7/5 in the second round to set up a third-round clash against World No 3 Thiem.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic Men’s Singles Third-round Match?

Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic match will take place on September 06, 2020 (Sunday morning). The third-round match in US Open 2020 will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York and it has a tentative start time of 5:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic, Men’s Singles Third-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic third-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD to live telecast the third-round encounter.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic Edmund Men’s Singles Third-round Match Online in India?

The match will also be available live on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic match online for its fans in India.

