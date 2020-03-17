French Open 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tennis Tournament Rescheduled for September 20

French Open (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The 2020 French Open has been postponed to September 20 amid the rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers tweeted on Tuesday that it will be held from September 20 to October 4. The clay-court Grand Slam was originally scheduled to be held from May 18 to June 7. "The Roland Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020," they tweeted. UEFA Postpone Euro 2020 by a Year Due to Rapid Growth of Coronavirus Pandemic Across Europe, Says Norwegian FA.

"Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned," the French Open organisers said in a statement. CONMEBOL Postpone Copa America 2020 Until Next Year Due to Overgrowing Coronavirus Pandemic.

"In order to act responsibly and protect the health of its employees, service providers and suppliers during the organisation period, the FFT has chosen the only option that will allow them to maintain the 2020 edition of the tournament while joining the fight against COVID-19."

"We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this UNPRECEDENTED situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody's health and safety," French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said.