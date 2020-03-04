Happy Birthday Rohan Bopanna: Things to Know About India’s Tennis Ace As He Turns 40

Rohan Bopanna (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

One of India’s most decorated tennis player's Rohan Bopanna celebrates his 40th birthday today (March 4, 2020). Bopanna is one of the country’s most acknowledged players in the doubles and mixed doubles format. The tennis star achieved a career-high ranking of No.3 in doubles on July 22, 2013. Bopanna has been the part of Indian Davis Cup team since 2002 but burst onto the scene during the 2007 Hopman Cup when he partnered Sania Mirza and won the mixed-doubles game against the Czech Republic. On Rohan Bopanna’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Rohan Bopanna Gets Wild Card in Doubles at Tata Open Maharashtra 2020.

Born in Bengaluru, India, Bopanna began playing tennis at an early age as his father wanted him to pursue an individual sport. The tennis star’s first ATP title came during the 2008 Countrywide Classic tournament in Los Angeles in the men’s doubles category where he partnered Eric Butorac. Rohan Bopanna partnered with Pakistan player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in 2007 and the duo went on to win a number of titles including four Challenger titles and the Johannesburg Open win in 2010.

Lesser-Known Facts About Rohan Bopanna

Rohan began playing tennis at age 11 as his father wanted him to pursue an individual sport.

Six-time grand slam champion Stefan Edberg was his idol while growing up.

Rohan Bopanna made his debut in 2002 Davis Cup against Australia and turned pro in 2003.

Bopanna won his first ATP title at the 2008 Countrywide Classic tournament where he partnered Eric Butorac.

Bopanna has a total of 19 career titles in the doubles category.

Rohan Bopanna teamed up with Aisam-ul-Haq Quereshi of Pakistan and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the 2010 US Open.

In 2010, Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq Quereshi won the Peace and Sport’s Image of the year award.

Bopanna won the 2017 French Open Mixed Doubles title with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski.

Rohan Bopanna is married to Supriya Annaiah.

The Indian Tennis Ace has kicked off 2020 in style winning the Qatar Open Men’s Doubles title along with Dutchman Wesley Koolhof in January. Bopanna is slated to partner Sania Mirza during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will look to get his hands on the elusive gold medal. The duo previously finished fourth during the 2016 Olympics in Rio.