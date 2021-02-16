Former Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will play Hsieh Su-wei in the first quarter-final of women’s singles. Osaka lifted the Australian Open title in 2019 while her Taiwanese opponent has made it to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career. Both players enter this contest after dropping just one set each in the previous fourth round. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the Hsieh Su-Wei vs Naomi Osaka quarter-final match should scroll down for all relevant information. Serena Williams Cracks Up Netizens With a Poem on ‘Love’ in Tennis Style Ahead of Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

Osaka, seeded third at Australian Open 2021, beat former World No 1 Garbine Muguruza in the previous round after surviving a match point. Osaka beat Muguruza 4/6, 6/4, 7/5 to reach the quarter-final while her opponent overcame the 19th seeded Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round having already beaten 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in straight sets in the second round.

When is Hsieh Su-wei vs Naomi Osaka Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2021

Hsieh Su-wei vs Naomi Osaka match in Australian Open 2021 women’s singles quarter-final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 16, 2020 (Tuesday). The game has a tentative start time of 07:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hsieh Su-wei vs Naomi Osaka, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Hsieh Su-wei vs Naomi Osaka women’s singles quarter-final match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live-action.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Naomi Osaka, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Hsieh Su-wei vs Naomi Osaka women’s singles quarter-final match online for fans in India.

