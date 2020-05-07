Japanese Brother Duo Yunosuke- Koujirou Imitate Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal, Leaves Judy Murray & Stefanos Tsitsipas Awestruck (Watch Video)

Yunosuke- Koujirou in action (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Children pick up everything they watch as they are keen observers and they imitate the elders to utmost perfection. Here’s another an example of the two kids from Japan Yunosuke and Koujirou who imitate the tennis aces Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to utmost perfection. They two are so good at the sport that Judy Murray the mother of Andy Murry and also shared the video of the two kids and left all of us awestruck. The two also have an Instagram and tennis ace page where the kids are seen pursuing their interest in the sport and are stunning at the sport. Stefanos Tsitsipas was also impressed with the kids and left a message the duo. Mishal Abulais, Indian Kid From Kerala, Emulates Lionel Messi; Video of His Goal Goes Viral.

The kids even left the official account of Instagram in awe as they shared the video of the brothers. Yunosuke is six years old whereas, his younger brother is four. If you go by the Instagram page of the kids, the two have impressed the netizens with their skills. In fact, even Stefanos Tsitsipas left a message for the duo. Now check out the video shared by Judy Murray.

Kids learn best by copying. Here’s two kids showing what they have picked up by watching @rogerfederer and @DjokerNole on their screens. 😳 👏. #LockdownLearning. pic.twitter.com/rRVrzrQrL0 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) May 4, 2020

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ message

This is not the first time that the young prodigies have replicated the sporting legends. A couple of days ago we told you about the kid from Kerala named Mishal Abulais who replicated Lionel Messi by scoring a goal like him. Prior to that, we also spoke about how Arat Hosseini had impressed the netizens with his football skills. Coming back to the brothers, we wish them all the best!