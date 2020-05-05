Mishal Abulais, Indian Kid From Kerala, Emulates Lionel Messi; Video of His Goal Goes Viral

Mishal Abulais and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty and Twitter)

Lionel Messi has unarguably been one of the best footballers in the world who has been emulated by even the youngest of the prodigies. Not very long ago did we watch Arat Hosseini from Iran emulating footballers like Messi and now here’s another one who has joined the bandwagon. Mishal Abulais from Kerala is seen emulating the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. The video of this child has gone viral on social media and a few netizens have even asked the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to get him trained from any of the academies. Six-Year-Old Lionel Messi Fan Arat Hosseini, Showcases Sumptuous Skills in Viral Video.

In the video, Mishal is seen dinning Messi’s Argentina jersey and places the football to take a free-kick. He also places his hand on the hips and settles his hair just like the way Lionel Messi does. Further, he takes an aim at the ring-like structure in the top left and thus is successful in his attempt. In order to celebrate his goal, Mishal is seen sitting on the floor and is seen pointing his fingers towards the sky. Needless to say that the video of this young prodigy has gone viral on social media.

You can check out the video below:

A budding footballer from Kerala recreating a free kick of Lionel Messi. #LionelMessi #Argentina #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/SSXn1kbekN — The Kitemaker آغا طارق (@AgaThariq) May 3, 2020

Reactions:

His name is Mishal Abulais from Malappuram District of Kerala. — The Kitemaker آغا طارق (@AgaThariq) May 3, 2020

Another

Wow..hope he continues to excel and truly becomes India's Messi — venkat (@venkat1962) May 4, 2020

Can someone train him?

@India_AllSports can you tag the right accounts who can follow and train this kid? @BeingMinchu @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju — Anushka Sivakumar (@Nushie7292) May 3, 2020

Accuracy

Prior to this, it was Arat Hosseini who had impressed Lionel Messi, Doughlas Costa with his football skills. Even the official page of Barcelona had praised the little kids. For now, we hope to keep our fingers crossed for Mishal Abulais!