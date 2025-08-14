Fact Check: Has Emma Raducanu Lost Out on Brand Deal With 'Toys R Us' Worth USD 3 Million After Complaining About Crying Child at Cincinnati Open 2025? Here’s the Truth

Has Emma Raducanu lost out on a brand deal worth USD 3 million with 'Toys R Us' after the 'crying child' controversy at the Cincinnati Open 2025? For the unversed, Emma Raducanu had attracted headlines after she stopped play during her round of 32 clash against Aryna Sabalenka and complained about a child who was crying in the stands at the P & G Center Court. Now, many would be aware of the fact that spectators at a tennis match need to be quiet so that they don't end up distracting the players and Emma Raducanu complained of being distracted by the crying child and made her discontentment clear. Emma Raducanu Reacts to Dating Rumours With Carlos Alcaraz, British Tennis Star Says 'Just Good Friends' With Smile During Wimbledon 2025 Press Conference (Watch Video).

Emma Raducanu Complains About Crying Child During Cincinnati Open 2025 Match

Emma Raducanu : "It's been 10 minutes." Referee : "It's a child. Do you want me to take a child off the court?" Emma Raducanu : "Yes." (And some spectators also say yes) pic.twitter.com/GAYsgOPVDQ — 👑 ＲＡＤＵＣＡＮＵ 🇬🇧 🅤🅟🅓🅐🅣🅔🅢 (@FanNewsRADUCANU) August 13, 2025

The 2021 US Open winner complained about the fact that she was distracted by a crying child and said, "It’s been like 10 minutes." The chair umpire responded to her, saying, "It’s a child. Do you want me to send the child out of the stadium?” While some members of the crowd chanted 'yes', Emma Raducanu appeared to agree with them. The umpire responded, stating that the game should continue for the time being. “I can call in, but we need to continue for the moment," she said. Soon, a report attributed to TMZ Sports surfaced online that claimed that 'Toys R Us' called off its brand deal with Emma Raducanu after this incident happened.

Viral Post Attributed to TMZ Sports Claims Emma Raducanu Lost Brand Deal After Complaining About Crying Child at Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu has reportedly lost out on a brand deal with Toys R Us worth $3 million following the Cincinnati crying child controversy. (Via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/se95pH88cW — TENNISCentel (@TennisCentel) August 12, 2025

Has Emma Raducanu Lost Out on Brand Deal With 'Toys R Us' Worth USD 3 Million After Complaining About Crying Child at Cincinnati Open 2025?

As videos of Emma Raducanu complaining about the crying child during her Cincinnati Open 2025 match against Aryna Sabalenka went viral, a viral post claimed that TMZ Sports reported that the British tennis player to lose out on her brand deal with a popular American toy brand. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side on this and as a result, this would go down as an unverified claim. TMZ Sports, to whom the report has been attributed, also has no report based on Emma Raducanu losing her brand deal with 'Toys R Us'. Hence, it can be said that the news is unverified and isn't true so far. Aryna Sabalenka Prevails in Cincinnati Open 2025 With Marathon Win Over Emma Raducanu.

Interestingly enough, Toys R Us doesn't feature in the list of sponsorship deals that she has so far. A Daily Mail report published earlier this year revealed that the 22-year-old has sponsorship deals with brands like Nike, HSBC, Evian, British Airways, Tiffany, Dior, Porsche and Wilson. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu did put up a tough fight against Aryna Sabalenka in the match that lasted for more than three hours and eventually, the Belarusian won the contest 7-6, 4-6,7-6.

Fact check

Claim : Emma Raducanu has lost her brand deal worth USD 3 million with Toys R Us after complaining about crying child at Cincinnati Open 2025. Conclusion : This is unverified and Emma Raducanu is not reported to have any brand deal with Toys R Us so far. Full of Trash Clean

