Novak Djokovic has been severely criticized by members of the tennis fraternity for hosting the Adria Tour which has seen several participants test positive for Coronavirus. On Friday (June 26, 2020), the Serbian’s coach Goran Ivanisevic, who initially tested negative, revealed that he is infected with the virus. After this news, Nick Kyrgios, who has been critical of Djokovic in the past week or so, has once again taken a dig at world number one. Novak Djokovic’s Tennis Coach Goran Ivanisevic Confirms He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus (See Post).

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kyrgiyos talked about Goran Ivanisevic testing positive for coronavirus. The Australian tennis star shared a story with the caption ‘Game leadership, leadership leads by 2 games to love.’ Which is clearly a dig at Novak Djokovic and his staff for going ahead with the tour. ITF Official Slams Novak Djokovic’s Father for Blaming Grigor Dimitrov After Coronavirus Outbreak at Adria Tour.

See Post

Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic's Coach Testing Positive For Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Instagram/Nick Kyrgios)

Goran Ivanisevic in an official statement broke the news of him contracting COVID-19. ‘I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones,’ said the Croatian. Ivanisevic also revealed that he was asymptomatic.

After Belgian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus, the Adria tour was called off early which saw three more players, including Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena contracting the infectious virus. Croatia’s Borna Coric and Serbian Viktor Troicki were the other two players who tested positive.

