New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal on Tuesday announced that he will miss the French Open warm-up tournament, Monte Carlo Masters, as he is still nursing his hip injury. The Monte Carlo Masters is slated to take place from April 8-16 which will mark the beginning of the clay court season, where the 14-time Roland Garros champion has enjoyed immense success in his career. Miami Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev Beats Jannik Sinner 7–5, 6–3 to Clinch Fourth Title of the Season.

"I'm still not ready to compete at the highest level. I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo," the Spaniard tweeted on Tuesday.

"I am not yet in a position to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to return soon," he added.

Nadal has been out of action since his Australian Open second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald, where he aggravated a hip injury.

The Spaniard had also withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open due to a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg.

Last month at the draw ceremony of the Monte Carlo Masters, tournament director David Massey said that the Spaniard has signed up to compete in the tournament.

However, Nadal brushed off the claims, stating that he is unable to specify a definite timeframe for his return.

On the other hand, world No. 2 men's singles tennis player Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew from the French Open warm-up tournament due to muscular discomfort. Novak Djokovic Regains Top Spot in ATP Rankings Following Defeat of Carlos Alcaraz in Miami Open Semifinal.

"After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort. After visiting my doctor in Murcia today and being evaluated, I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour," the Spaniard said on Twitter.

"I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come," he said.

The 19-year-old, who became the youngest player to reach the tennis ranking summit last year, was dethroned from the No. 1 spot by Serbian great Novak Djokovic on Monday.

The 2022 US Open winner had a chance to reclaim the top spot in the French Open warm-up tournament as Djokovic's lead over Alcaraz is slender with just 380 points.

