Spain kick start their ATP Cup 2021 campaign against hosts Australia. Just like last year, Rafael Nadal and Alex de Minaur are the top-ranked players of their respective nations, and they'll lock horns in the Group B game. The much-awaited encounter takes place at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Tuesday (February 2). This will be Rafael Nadal's first competitive match since his semi-final defeat to Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in November. Although he recently defeated Dominic Thiem in straight sets at the Adelaide event, it was an exhibition game. On the other hand, Minaur recently won the Antalya Open and would like to upset the Spanish legend as well. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur match. Australian Open 2021 Start Delayed, Scheduled to Start from February 8: ATP.

Notably, Spain vs Australia fixture will first see Roberto Bautista Agut taking on John Millman. Hence, Nadal's clash against De Minaur will be a potential decider. Therefore, both players must be at the top of their A-game to get over the line. The two Tennis stars have locked horns on three previous occasions with Nadal emerging victorious every time. When the two played against each other at last year's ATP Cup, the Spaniard was on the backfoot in the initial half but bounced back brilliantly and won the game. As the upcoming contest gets lined up, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur Men's Singles First Round Match at ATP Cup 2021

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur men's singles match in the first round of ATP Cup 2021 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 2, 2021 (Tuesday). As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), Nadal vs Minaur tennis match is expected to start at around 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur, ATP Cup 2021 Men's Singles First Round Match Live Telecast

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur first-round match at 2021 ATP Cup will be live telecast on Eurosport which is the official broadcaster of ATP Cup 2021 in India. Fans can tune into Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels to watch the Nadal vs Minaur tennis match live.

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur, ATP Cup 2021 Men's Singles First Round Match Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can watch the Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur men's singles clash live on TennisTV.com. The official Tennis site will be live streaming the Group B clash. Fans can visit the Tennis site and enjoy the live-action of the 2021 ATP Cup, including the men's singles match between Minaur and Nadal which promises to be a deciding encounter.

