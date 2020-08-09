Regarded by many as one of the best Tennis players of his generations, Rod Laver celebrates his 82nd birthday today (August 9, 2020). He is one of the most decorated players in the tennis history and was No. 1 ranked professional from 1964 to 1970, making him the top-ranked player for three years after the start of Open Era in 1968. So as the tennis legend turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Coco Gauff Wants to Meet Former Tennis Ace Rod Laver, Australian Tennis Great Says, ‘Would Love to Meet her’ (Watch Video).

Born in Queensland, Australia, Rodney George Laver is considered as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Laver played before and during the open era and has won the career grand slam in both the era’s first in 1962 and then in 1969. He has won a total of 11 Grand Slam singles honours which includes four Wimbledon titles, three Australian Opens and French Open and US Open on two occasions each.

Lesser-Known Facts About Rod Laver

Rod Laver was born on August 9, 1938, in Queensland Australia

Rod Laver became a part of Australia’s David Cup team at the age of 18

Rod Laver led Australia to Davis Cup victories from 1959 to 1962 and in 1973

His first major singles title was Australian Championships (now Australian Open) in 1960

In 1962, Rod Laver became the first male player since Don Budge in 1938 to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in the same year.

He was the No.1 ranked professional from 1964 to 1970

Rod Laver has won 11 Grand Slam Singles titles (four Wimbledon, three Australian Opens, two French Open and two US Open)

Laver was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1981

Rod Laver Arena, the main venue at Australian Open, is named after the tennis legend

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).