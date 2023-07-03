India’s ace tennis player, Sania Mirza, will take part in Ladies Invitational Doubles event at this year’s Wimbledon. The ace tennis player had played last Grand Slam earlier this year at the Australian Open. While her last match was during the Dubai Tennis Championships with Madison Keys. Sania will team up with Britain’s ace tennis player, Johanna Konta, during the Ladies Invitational Doubles event. The duo is placed in Group B wherein former tennis icons like Francesca Schiavone, Roberta Vinci, Martina Hingis, and, Kim Clijsters are also taking part. Mallorca Open 2023: Yuki Bhambri Wins Maiden ATP Doubles Title in Spain.

Meanwhile, the other group includes, Agnieszka Radwanska, Laura Robson, Cara Black, Daniela Hantuchova, Li Na, and, Caroline Wozniacki.

For India, Rohan Bopanna will be taking part at the Wimbledon in the men’s doubles event alongside Matthew Ebden. The pair will take on Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round. Bopanna, will be playing his 13th Wimbledon.

