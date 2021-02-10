On day three of the Australian Open 2021, we shall have the game between Serena Williams and Nina Stojanovic and we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. The match will be held at the Rod Laver Arena. So this is the first time that the two players will be taking on each other, thus we do not have the head-to-head record of the match. The American tennis star reached the second round after defeating Laura Siegemund. Australian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal Defeats Laslo Dere to Storm into Second Round,

Williams won the game in straight sets. She registered a stunning win 6-1, 6-1. During the match, she had slammed four aces and had committed only one double fault. Last year in Australian Open 2020, Williams lost in the 3rd round to Qiang Wang. Stojanovic had reached the second round by defeating Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-4. During the match, she only slammed one ace and committed five double faults. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

When is Serena Williams vs Nina Stojanovic women’s Singles Second-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Serena Williams vs Nina Stojanovic match in Australian Open 2021 first-round in men’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 10 (Wednesday). The game has a tentative start time of 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Serena Williams vs Nina Stojanovic, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Serena Williams vs Nina Stojanovic second-round match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live telecast.

Serena Williams vs Nina Stojanovic, Australian Open 2021 Women's Singles Second-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. Since Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Serena Williams vs Nina Stojanovic women’s singles match online for fans in India.

