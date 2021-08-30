Simona Halep would take on Camila Giorgi in the first round of the women's singles competition at the US Open 2021. The match would be played at the Grandstand in New York and would start at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Making her first appearance in the Grand Slam since the Australian Open 2021, Halep has had an injury-laden season this year. She missed the French Open, Wimbledon and also the Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to an injury to her calf. She would seek a return to form on her comeback from injury and the world no 12 would aim to clinch a victory. Giorgi meanwhile, has been in solid form, winning the WTA Montreal Open 2021 by defeating Karolina Pliskova. Based on form, she would have an edge over Halep, who has a wealth of experience with her and would be difficult to defeat. Simona Halep Withdraws from Upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Due to Calf Injury

Halep has already won the only match that has taken place between these two players, back in 2015. Here are the live streaming details of the event.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the US Open 2021 Simona Halep vs Camila Giorgi Women's Singles Match?

The match would be played at the Grand Stand and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Simona Halep vs Camila Giorgi Women's Singles Match of US Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the US Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Simona Halep vs Camila Giorgi Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2021 Simona Halep vs Camila Giorgi Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Simona Halep vs Camila Giorgi Women's Singles live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).