Australian Open Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin will play young Iga Swiatek in the final of women’s singles in French Open 2020. Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year and will chase a second tennis major when she plays the young and slightly inexperienced Iga Swiatek in the final. Kenin, 21, is the youngest American since Serena Williams in 1999 to win a tennis major. Her Polish opponent is making her maiden Grand Slam final appearance after a third-round exit at the US Open last month. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online of Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek women’s singles final match of French Open 2020 should scroll down for all details, including live-action on Hotstar. French Open 2020 Final: Sofia Kenin Vows to Give Her Best, Iga Swiatek Unperturbed by Occasion.

Kenin, seeded fourth at Roland Garros, has dropped four sets heading into the final. Her opponent is, however, yet to drop one and has won all of her matches in straight sets. Swiatek blew away top seed and two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6/2, 6/1 in the semi-final to advance to her first major final. Kenin beat Petra Kvitova 6/4, 7/5 to reach the summit clash.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek Women’s Singles Final Match?

Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek French Open 2020 final will take place on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). The women’s singles final match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros and it has a tentative start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek, Women’s Singles Final Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast the Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek final clash on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for French Open 2020 in India. Fans must tune into Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek Women’s Singles Final Match Online in India?

Those fans, who are unable to catch the live-action of the women’s singles final on television sets can also follow the match online. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek French Open final online for its fans in India.

